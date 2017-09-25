Man City favourite admits he wants to sign new deal

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed his wish to sign a new contract at Manchester City after admitting he is loving life at the Etihad.

The Belgium international is thriving in Pep Guardiola’s team this season, where he has operated in a slightly deeper role this season.

Despite having four years remaining on his current deal, there is talk De Bruyne could be offered a new contract t reflect his status as one of the Premier League’s best players.

Discussing his future, De Bruyne said: “I am very happy at City. Everything is going well for me.

“I have no reason to go anywhere else. The project at City is superb so it’s best for me.

“There has not really been talks regarding a contract but the club spoke with my agent in the summer. They asked for time to sort out the transfers and said we’ll speak after.

“That will soon happen but I’m not thinking it has to happen fast.”