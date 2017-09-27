Man City fear hijack as PSG offer huge sign-on fee to Alexis

Paris Saint-Germain want to scupper Manchester City’s attempts to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, according to reports from Chile.

The 28-year-old seems set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season with his contract expiring in the summer.

Sanchez looked like he would complete a deadline day move to re-unite with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, however the move reportedly collapsed due to the Gunners’ inability to find a replacement in time.

Now, PSG want to take advantage of that missed opportunity by offering Sanchez a £9million ‘advance’ on his signing-on fee in January, Chilean newspaper El Mecurio report.

A report in SunSport at the weekend claimed that City feared PSG would swoop in and snatch the former Barcelona man, and now they claim that the Premier League side believe they could have already lost their target.

Sanchez allegedly met with PSG representatives in the summer where he demanded a staggering £400,000-a-week salary, a figure the Ligue 1 club rejected despite their vast wealth.

Manchester United have also been linked with a possible move for the Chile international, with Jose Mourinho reportedly “confident” he could lure Sanchez to Old Trafford.