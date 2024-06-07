Man City flop tipped to replace Arsenal star as Romano confirms ‘negotiations’ have begun

A Manchester City flop has been tipped to replace an Arsenal star this summer with Fabrizio Romano confirming that negotiations have taken place.

Pep Guardiola and Man City generally get things spot on when it comes to the transfer window, although there are some notable exceptions to this rule.

One of those players is Sergio Gomez who has struggled to make an impact at the Etihad since his arrival from Anderlecht in 2022.

Guardiola’s side paid an initial £11m to sign the Spanish full-back, but he’s only started in two Premier League matches since arriving from Belgium.

Across all competitions last season, Gomez only played 445 minutes of football and struggled to dislodge the likes of Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol from the starting XI.

Given his lack of first team opportunities since arriving, it’s not much of a surprise that he’s now being linked with the exit door.

Real Sociedad are said to be keen on the Man City star as they look to replace Kieran Tierney, who was on loan from Arsenal last season.

“Real Sociedad open talks to sign left back Sergio Gomez from Man City, initial negotiations taking place,” Romano confirmed.

“Gomez, expected to leave Man City this summer and Real Sociedad are looking for Kieran Tierney replacement. Tierney returns to Arsenal and Real like Gomez.”

Arsenal ready to offload Tierney

The Scottish full-back missed a chunk of last season through injury, but he did end the 2023/24 campaign as part of the Real Sociedad XI.

Sources have already confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal will sell him this summer as Mikel Arteta against giving him another chance at the Emirates.

He is still under contract with the club until 2026, but the club has already made their mind up on the 27-year-old Scotland international.

Aston Villa have been among the clubs linked with the left-back, but they are yet to submit an official proposal for the Arsenal outcast.

When discussing his future last summer, Tierney didn’t rule out staying at Arsenal, although he seems to know where he stands in the current pecking order.

“There is every chance [I’ll leave],” he told The Athletic. “Look at the squad depth in that position now.

“They have [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, [Jurrien] Timber, [Takehiro] Tomiyasu, [Jakub] Kiwior. Four players can play there. So if I go back and it’s the same as before then I’m not silly, I know the chances are I’ll be leaving.

“But you never know in football. You get the rare case with [William] Saliba, where he came back after a couple of good seasons (out on loan) but you don’t see it too often with someone who has played for four years, left, and then come back to play again.

“Stranger things have happened. I could go back and there is a place for me. So I’m prepared for both.”

DON’T MISS: Arsenal winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window