Man City to follow up on Grealish with stunning deal for Barcelona attacker

Pep Guardiola wants to follow-up on the signing of Jack Grealish by making an unexpected move for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, claims a report.

It has been well documented that City are seeking to buy one or both of Grealish or Harry Kane this summer. The England pair are in the prime of their careers and are already two of the Premier League’s top talents. The thought of them linking up with an already stacked City squad under the elite coaching of Guardiola is not one fans of rival clubs wish to consider.

A deal for Grealish is seemingly already agreed, with City ready to pay Aston Villa a club-record £88m.

The prospects of Kane moving to City though look more complicated. Their offer of £100m plus a pick from five players has quickly been dismissed by Tottenham chief Daniel Levy.

As such, City have already stated their intentions to walk away from a deal rather than become embroiled in long negotiations.

Instead, Guardiola is already planning to bring in a Plan B to Kane should their offer fail.

And according to Fijaches, the man at the top of that wanted list is Griezmann.

The Spanish outlet claims Guardiola is a long-term admirer of the France star. Furthermore, he sees him as an ideal signing to continue playing with their ‘false 9’ system.

In addition, Barcelona’s financial problems are well documented and it’s thought an offer of £50m could secure Griezmann’s signing.

Fijaches also believe the move to the Etihad Stadium would interest Griezmann too. The forward is yet to recapture his consistent best at the Nou Camp. However, it’s claimed he hopes the move could see him return to top form.

Man City ‘facing Sterling backlash’

Meanwhile, City could have put their plan for Raheem Sterling to sign a new contract in peril by offering him in a deal for Kane.

Tottenham chairman Levy values the striker at over £100million. As such, City are reportedly considering including Sterling as a makeweight in the deal.

According to the Daily Mirror, though, Sterling has become ‘angry’ after learning of the development.

Indeed, both the winger and his club were hoping to open talks over a new deal; Sterling had hoped to follow Kevin de Bruyne in increasing his salary.

However, the club’s willingness to sell him for a suitable fee has led the winger to ‘reassess his options’.

Sterling ‘now knows’ that City are not truly in contract talks for the right reasons. And rather than tying him down as a key player, he’s aware they are trying to protect his value.

