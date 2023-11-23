Man City grinning, with Chelsea star ‘very keen’ to join Guardiola after ‘difficult decision’ hint

Chelsea may soon have to watch on as Ian Maatsen heads to English rivals Manchester City, with one report detailing how the full-back wants to join the reigning Premier League champions.

Maatsen’s future has been a hot topic in recent months, with several teams being tipped to make January bids for him ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season. City, Liverpool, Barcelona and West Ham United were all linked with the left-back, only for Chelsea to try and end the speculation by extending his deal until summer 2025.

Despite Maatsen no longer being able to move for a cut-price fee in January, he could still find a new club next summer. After all, he is behind Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Levi Colwill in Mauricio Pochettino’s left-back pecking order, when all of those players are fit.

The 21-year-old recently made a hint he could push for a move away from Stamford Bridge if his situation does not improve. “I still think it’s possible to play more at Chelsea. Accepting [you won’t play] is difficult, as a young boy you always want more,” he admitted.

“I get confidence from the manager’s words and am ready when the opportunity comes. Meanwhile, I have to keep all options open. Maybe I’ll have to make a difficult decision later on, but then Chelsea will also let me know.”

It seems Maatsen, who has managed just 107 minutes of Premier League football so far this campaign, is already gearing up for pastures new. As per Football Insider, he would be ‘very keen’ to link up with Pep Guardiola at City, should such an opportunity arise.

And given the fact City have already expressed an interest in signing him, it would not be a surprise if that move came to fruition.

It is hard for any player to feature regularly under Guardiola, as the Spaniard has incredibly high standards. Despite this, there might be a space for Maatsen in the City squad.

Ian Maatsen eager to sign for Man City – report

Sergio Gomez has been out of action in recent weeks with an ankle problem. Guardiola often uses either Josko Gvardiol or Nathan Ake on the left side of defence, though both players would be more comfortable operating at centre-half.

Given Maatsen can operate as a traditional left-back, or further forward as more of a left midfielder, his versatility could prove useful for Guardiola.

A switch to the Etihad may also give the player the chance to step up from Netherlands U21s to the senior squad.

Dutch pundits Marciano Vink and Kees Kwakman recently complained about Maatsen’s lack of game time under Pochettino and suggested he needs a move to reach the next stage in his career.

“I’m shocked by his level,” former Ajax star Vink said. “The funny thing is he had a good season at Burnley under Vincent Kompany. Then he starts the preparation at Chelsea with a new coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

“He weighed him [up] and thought he was good enough to keep him. Then I have immediately a certain expectation. I sat down and then I saw a player who played football two tempos too slow.”

Kwakman, who played for the likes of Volendam and Groningen in his career, added: “When I have seen Maatsen play for the Dutch Juniors, I do not have the idea that he can quickly make the step to the Dutch national team.

“He occasionally comes in for a few minutes [at Chelsea]. That doesn’t help for such a boy. I think that means that the chance for a place in the Dutch national team is becoming smaller and smaller. He should be loaned out and then [he will] play three classes better.”

