Man City gunning for Bundesliga superstar who’s rejected deal; Liverpool could shatter Guardiola dream

Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala has reportedly rejected a contract extension, putting suitors such as Liverpool and Manchester City on red alert.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe and is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

Musiala has already made 153 appearances for Bayern, who consider him to be one of their most-prized assets. He’s been in fine form this season, netting seven goals in the Bundesliga so far.

A versatile player, he generally plays as an attacking midfielder but can also be utilised in a number six role or on the wing. He’s confident on the ball, with the ability to beat players and play effective passes in behind the opposition’s defence.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Man City are both huge admirers of Musiala and would jump at the chance to sign him if the opportunity arises.

Musiala’s contract is set to expire in 2026, which means that Bayern could be forced into selling him sooner rather than later to ensure they return a big fee for his services.

Man City ‘lead Musiala race’ but Liverpool pose threat

According to the Daily Star, Musiala has ‘rejected’ Bayern’s offer of a contract renewal amid the problems behind the scenes at the German club.

The youngster has now ‘set his sights on joining a Premier League club’ after turning down a new £150,000 per week deal.

Bayern are facing the unthinkable prospect of a trophyless season. They currently trail Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen by seven points and have played one game less than them.

They have also been knocked out of the DFB-Pokal and trial Lazio 1-0 in the Champions League round of 16, with the second leg to take place on Tuesday.

Bayern have already confirmed that they will part ways with manager Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, which has reportedly led to a fall-out among the squad.

This is thought to be one of the reasons why Musiala has decided against extending his contract.

As per the Star’s report, Man City ‘believe they are leading the race for Musiala,’ with Pep Guardiola thought to be a huge admirer of his. However, Liverpool ‘intend to The Cityzens for the Bayern star.’

Both of the Premier League clubs ‘sent scouts to watch Musiala in action during Bayern’s 3-0 loss to Leverkusen last month.’

It now seems that the duo have a chance of signing him this summer.

Musiala still won’t come cheap, though, with the reigning Bundesliga champions to reportedly demand a fee in excess of €100million (approx. £87m).

