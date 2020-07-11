Sterling nets treble as Man City hammer Brighton for second year running

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as Manchester City ensured they will finish the Premier League season in second place with a big win at Brighton.

The Amex Stadium was the venue where City were crowned champions on the final day of last season, and while they can’t reach that fate again this year, it was once again the site of major success for City.

After scoring four there last season, this year City went one better with five. On this occasion, Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick, with Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva also adding goals.

Sterling’s opener was a well-taken, driven strike from outside the box, before Jesus reacted in the area to make it 2-0 just before half-time.

City’s third goal came from Sterling again, as the winger scored a rare header. And the fourth was another close range effort, with Bernardo pouncing this time.

Sterling completed his treble with a bizarre header from the floor, to compound Brighton’s misery. Nonetheless, the Seagulls look likely to stay up.

The win for City means they will be in next season’s Champions League – if their UEFA ban is overturned.