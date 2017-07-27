Man City hand Real Madrid a big beating in Los Angeles

Manchester City beat European champions Real Madrid 4-1 in the ICC Tournament in front of a record crowd at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

After a goalless first half, Nicolas Otamendi, Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Brahim Diaz scored the goals to put Pep Guardiola’s team in charge against the Champions League winners.

Real scored a consolation through Oscar in the last minute of a match watched by a crowd of 93,098, a record attendance for football at the venue.

Pep Guardiola handed new signing Danilo his Manchester City debut against his former club, while Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema started for Real Madrid at the Coliseum.

After an open first half, it was City who went ahead seven minutes after the restart through Otamendi, who reacted fastest at the back post to convert from close range after Stones’ header was saved by Kiko Casilla.

It was 2-0 just seven minutes later through half-time substitute Sterling, finishing past Casilla after fine work by De Bruyne on the right channel to play him through on goal.

De Bruyne was the architect once again for the third, picking out Stones with a low ball from a short corner for the defender to sweep home with a fine finish from 12 yards.

Sub Leroy Sane nearly made it four, hitting the post from an acute angle, but 17-year-old Diaz did, finding the top left-hand corner with a fine strike after being fed by Patrick Roberts.

Real youngster Oscar scored a superb consolation, picking the ball up 30 yards out before hitting an unstoppable drive into the top corner with the last kick of the game.