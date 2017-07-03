Man City handed Mendy boost as Monaco sign replacement

Manchester City look to be one step closer to the signing of left-back target Benjamin Mendy after Monaco completed a deal for the man expected to replace him.

The Ligue 1 champions have already seen Bernardo Silva quit the club this summer in a £43.5million (€50m) move to City and Pep Guardiola’s side are thought to be increasingly confident of striking a deal for his former teammate, Mendy.

And those hopes took a positive step forward on Monday evening after Monaco announced the £13million signing of Terence Kongolo from Feyenoord.

Monaco had still hoped to persuade Mendy to stay at the club and sign a new deal, but he is now likely to be granted his wish, having told the Principality club of his desire to move to the Premier League.

But Monaco’s purchase of Kongolo, who has signed a five-year contract, is likely to trigger the departure of Mendy, whom City hope to land for around £35million.

It’s believed the deal could be wrapped up before the end of the week and in the meantime, City are also expected to announce the signing of Dani Alves, as Guardiola moves to seriously reinforce his full-back options.