Man City hatch stunning strategy to haunt Liverpool and WIN Guehi race NOW – Sources

Man City are ready to pull out all the stops from a financial perspective to change Marc Guehi’s mind and convince him to snub Liverpool in favour of joining Pep Guardiola’s side this month.

Guehi is one of the most in-demand players in world football right now, largely because of his contractual situation. The 25-year-old is a fantastic player in his own right, but the fact he’s six months away from free agency and won’t pen fresh terms at Crystal Palace means clubs from far and wide are prepared to chance their arm.

From Guehi’s perspective, sources continue to state he prefers to join Liverpool at the end of the season.

However, we can now reveal Guardiola’s club are preparing a financial onslaught in the hopes of turning Guehi’s head and completing a January transfer.

Man City will be looking to position Guehi towards the top end of their salary structure in order to help convince him of a move this month.

We revealed last week that City would need to offset the financial benefits of him moving on a free transfer if they are to land him in January.

Initial avenues of communication are opening as City explore whether a deal will be possible, and the terms to the player are going to be crucial in forcing a breakthrough.

Sources indicate that Guehi would earn upwards of £200,000-a-week as City seek to satisfy his demands.

Guehi would be due a huge payday at the end of the season when he leaves Crystal Palace as any free transfer move would also offer the chance of a signing on fee – and City will discuss ways of meeting his expectations if discussions proceed.

Erling Haaland is far and away City’s highest earner but Guehi could realistically expect to land in the same pay bracket as recent summer signing Gianluigi Donnarumma (£250,000-a-week).

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Sources believe Guehi could even expect to head towards the £250,000-a-week mark if talks open up and a move progresses.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in the same boat as Liverpool in that they would much rather wait until the end of the season before signing Guehi.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man City & Liverpool news – Alonso preference / Salah, Konate, Klopp…

In other news, Xabi Alonso’s preference between Man City and Liverpool has already been revealed in the wake of the Spaniard parting ways with Real Madrid.

Over at Anfield, the ultra-reliable David Ornstein has shed light on when Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool amid a cold and no-nonsense update on the former.

Finally, and despite Jurgen Klopp’s public claims to the contrary, a top German source has provided a stunning new update on the Liverpool icon taking charge as Real Madrid’s next permanent manager.

READ MORE: Ranking the five Liverpool players Klopp could take to Real Madrid after recent transfer links