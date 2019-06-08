Man City hopes of landing Juventus ace rest on one key factor

Manchester City’s hopes of signing Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo this summer reportedly rest on one key factor.

The latest reports suggest that City will only let Danilo leave if they have a replacement lined up, with Cancelo the preferred option.

Reports last week claimed City were in talks with the Italian champions over the €50m signing of Portugal star Cancelo, who has also been mentioned as a Manchester United target, although any interest that Juve had in Danilo would have to be a separate deal.

However, The Sun now claims that the future of both defenders could depend on each other as Juventus reportedly step up their interest in Danilo.

It is claimed that while City are open to letting the 27-year-old leave, they also want to recoup most of the £25m they paid for the Brazilian back in 2017.

