In-demand Man City hotshot makes major future commitment

Liam Delap has signed a new contract extension with Manchester City to commit his future to the club until 2026.

A City academy player since 2019, Delap made his debut for the senior side in the EFL Cup against Bournemouth last season, marking the occasion with a goal. He has also added one appearance each in the FA Cup and Premier League. At the age of 18, he is one of City’s brightest homegrown prospects.

Delap scored 24 goals in 20 games for City’s Elite Development Squad last season as they won Premier League 2. He was named as the league’s Player of the Season in the process.

There is a widespread belief that City could loan Delap out this season, potentially to a Championship club. That may still be the case, but in that event, he will do so with his long-term City future secure.

He has now extended his existing contract by three years to ensure a long-term City future, in which time they seemingly have hopes of him becoming a first-team player.

Delap is looking forward to what the future holds.

“It’s obviously a massive achievement for me,” he told mancity.com.

“I am so happy. I have been here now for two years and every day I have loved it. I have just loved the place and all the people. I can’t wait to do even more.

“I’ve got everything here. I’ve just fallen into place here and that’s why I’ve committed my future here.

“There is always someone there to support you. They make you feel so welcome and you get the best coaching and the best players playing with you so it improves your game.”

West Brom linked with Delap

Delap is reportedly one of two forwards on Valerien Ismael’s wish list as West Bromwich Albion look to bolster their squad after a positive start to the Championship season.

According to the Express & Star, Albion are looking to sign a centre forward to compete with Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant.

Delap is currently considered as one of the most in-demand young strikers in English football. Stoke, Derby County, Milwall and Middlesbrough are also said to be interested bringing in the 18-year-old on loan.

But West Brom, who were relegated last season and are eyeing an instant top-flight return, could now make their own move.

