Manchester City have reportedly identified Fluminense star Andre as a surprise target in the January window and are ready to move for the long-term Liverpool fancy as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips as his exit from the Etihad draws closer.

The Brazilian star is widely regarded as one of his country’s elite young midfield talents having helped Fluminense become champions of South America with victory in the Copa Libertadores final. As a result, Andre has found himself a man in demand, being the subject of plenty of speculation over his future for a number of months now.

However, the 22-year-old is still to finalise his move despite Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt giving the green light for interested clubs to sign their star man, who has an exit clause, believed to be set at €30m (£25m) in his deal.

For multiple months, Liverpool have been on the player’s trail, but having had a summer offer rejected, the Reds have since gone cold on his signing, despite an Anfield cult hero talking him Andre as a Liverpool star in the making.

In recent weeks, Andre has since been strongly linked with Fulham as Marco Silva’s side ponder life without their star midfielder Joao Palhinha, who remains very much a man in demand.

And Tottenham have also been touted as a potential destination as Ange Postecoglou ponders how to navigate a month-long spell without his first-choice central midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr with the pair heading for African Cup of Nations duty.

However, reports in Spain now claim it is Manchester City who have surprisingly moved to the front of the queue.

Man City want Andre as Kalvin Phillips replacement

And according to Mundo Deportivo, City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to meet the £25m fee needed to trigger Andre’s signing as a replacement for new dad Kalvin Phillips, who has been cleared to leave the Etihad Stadium in January.

Phillips, who posted a photo on his Instagram page on Boxing Day, announcing the birth of his first child with his partner, Ashleigh, has been cleared to leave City in January after failing to make an impression on Pep Guardiola.

The City boss has since apologised to Phillips for failing to utilise him regularly since his £42m switch from Leeds in summer 2022. But despite his willingness to let him move on, Guardiola is adamant that Phillips will not be able to move until City have secured – or at the very least identified – his replacement in their squad.

Now MD feels Guardiola has found that man in Andre, who can operate both as a No 6 and as a box-to-box midfielder, and seen as a perfect addition to the City squad over the second half of the season.

As a result, they expect City to easily meet Fluminense’s valuation of the player, who has been capped four times by Brazil and whose stock is on the rise.

Phillips, for his part, has been linked with Newcastle and Tottenham, with a move to St James’ Park seen as the most likely outcome for a player who is seemingly keen to remain in the north of England and more so since becoming a new dad.

However, The Sun claims a loan move to Juventus for the second half of the season remains a strong possibility, while Bayern Munich are also believed to be closing watching developments with their hopes of luring Palhinha now fading.

