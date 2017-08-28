Man City in new cash-plus-player offer to Arsenal for Sanchez

Manchester City are refusing to give up in their attempts to sign Alexis Sanchez after reportedly launching a new £70million bid, with an out-of-favour defender also offered as part of the deal.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has repeatedly insisted the club would not sell their prized asset this summer and would prefer to keep him and allow him to leave on a free next summer than strengthen a title rival now.

However, the player was one of several Arsenal stars to put in an abject display at Anfield as Arsenal were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool and some supporters turned on the Chilean after he was seen smirking on the bench.

According to the Daily Star, Pep Guardiola’s side are preparing a new £70million offer for Sanchez, with Belgium defender Jason Denayer also included in the deal.

Denayer, 22, joined City in 2014 but is yet to make a league appearance for the first-team and has been sent on three separate loan spells in the last three years.

Whether the new offer is enough to tempt Arsenal into selling remains to be seen, but defensive reinforcements could be on Wenger’s mind after the Anfield capitulation.

Wenger also faces a battle to keep Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the club, with Chelsea and Liverpool also contemplating late bids, and discussing the duo’s future on Sunday, Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports: “They shouldn’t be staying.

“In the last 10 years it’s always been the same movie. From the top to the bottom, there’s a lack of ruthlessness at the club.”