Man City in talks after meeting €70m exit clause for Atletico star

Manchester City have reportedly opened talks with Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri about a summer transfer after agreeing to match the player’s exit clause.

City boss Pep Guardiola is believed to be looking for a long-term replacement in midfield for 33-year-old Fernandinho, with fellow Atletico midfielders Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey touted as potential targets.

According to Spanish publication Cadena Ser, however, Guardiola has set his sights on a third of the club’s midfielders – Rodri.

The source says that the 22-year-old is tipped to become the long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets in the Spanish national team, and adds that Gaurdiola sees him performing a similar role for the Manchester club.

Rodri moved to Atletico from Villareal last summer but is already being linked with a move away despite having four years left on his deal.

Cadena Ser also add that Bayern Munich – who have already snapped up the services of Atletico’s Lucas Hernandez – as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are all tracking Rodri’s progress in the Spanish capital.

 

