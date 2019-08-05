Man City in talks to sign versatile full-back as Danilo nears exit

Manchester City are reportedly in talks with Juventus over a deal to sign right-back Joao Cancelo with Danilo moving the other way.

Although there is no agreement as yet, City boss Pep Guardiola is known to be keen to strengthen his options on the right.

City, who also have £45m England right-back Kyle Walker in their squad, are expected to pay a fee in addition to 28-year-old Danilo joining the reigning Serie A champions.

Cancelo has also played further forward as well as at left-back, the sort of versatility that Guardiola loves to have in his squad.

The 25-year-old joined Juventus from Valencia for £35m in 2018 after spending a season on loan at Inter Milan.

He was part of the Portugal squad that won the Nations League earlier this summer, although he did not play in the semi-finals or the final.

As for Danilo, the £26.5m signing, has made just 22 league starts for City – the last of which came against Cardiff on April 3.

