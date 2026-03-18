Man City ‘increasingly likely’ to accept massive Tottenham bid

Will Spurs sign Savinho at the second attempt?

Manchester City are warming to the idea of selling a player Tottenham have bid for before and if avoiding relegation, a massive new offer should be accepted, according to reports.

Naturally, Tottenham’s transfer plans and the make-up of their squad hinge almost entirely on avoiding relegation. A recent report from The Athletic named FIFTEEN major stars who’ll likely depart if Spurs go down. Tottenham must avoid that scenario at all costs.

Whether Spurs ensure their survival under Igor Tudor or another interim manager will not matter to Tottenham fans one bit.

And if Spurs do secure their Premier League status, a bumper summer spend to prevent a repeat of this season’s calamity will occur.

Crucially, the club will also commit to much bigger sums on the wages front, something that has held Spurs back when attempting to attract top targets in the past.

One area Tottenham must quickly improve in is on the flanks, and Man City’s Savinho is a player they’ve bid for before.

Tottenham tabled an official offer for the Brazilian left-footer, 21, in the previous summer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, they were even prepared to go as high as €70m / £60m before Man City kiboshed the move.

Savinho would ultimately sign a new contract at The Etihad, but since doing so, the season has not panned out as he would have hoped.

Savinho has missed time through two separate injuries, though even when fit, has been afforded just five league starts.

What’s more, he’s not started a single match in the league since the winter window arrival of Antoine Semenyo. Others blocking his path to regular game-time include Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden.

As such, the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims Savinho’s new contract will NOT prevent him from leaving Man City if a suitable offer arrives at season’s end.

Man City are slowly warming to the idea of cashing in, with O’Rourke declaring a summer switch is ‘increasingly likely’.

Tottenham – assuming they avoid relegation – are tipped to push for Savinho once again.

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Elsewhere, Everton are exploring a potential summer move to bring John Stones back to the club, while the England international is also attracting interest from a range of alternative destinations – including ambitious Championship promotion chasers Wrexham.

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