Man City initiate contact for marquee signing of Newcastle star as Chelsea fall behind in £100m chase

Chelsea have been overtaken in the race to sign Bruno Guimaraes, as Manchester City have reportedly entered preliminary discussions with the Newcastle United star’s camp.

Amid his top performances in the Premier League, Guimaraes has previously been linked with a switch to Liverpool. But on March 8, it emerged that Chelsea have concrete plans for trying to snare the brilliant central midfielder.

Despite Mauricio Pochettino being a big fan of Conor Gallagher, Chelsea chiefs are willing to sell the Englishman to help fund a swoop for Guimaraes.

However, Chelsea are at growing risk of losing out on the Brazil international. Earlier this week, Man City spectacularly joined the hunt for Guimaraes after Pep Guardiola decided on him as a top summer target.

Guardiola knows that Paris Saint-Germain are likely to come back in for Bernardo Silva at the end of the season and feels Guimaraes would be a great addition to his midfield ranks.

Spanish outlet AS have now provided an update on the situation. They state that Man City have ramped up their pursuit of the Newcastle ace, having initiated contact with his entourage over a possible move.

DON’T MISS – Five potential heirs to Kevin de Bruyne at Man City: £100m Liverpool target, West Ham star, Bayern Munich golden boy

City have yet to find out whether Guimaraes is open to a transfer as he appears very happy at Newcastle. After all, the Magpies have given him the opportunity to shine in the Premier League, while the club’s supporters adore him.

But if City get the green light from Guimaraes’ camp, then they will launch a massive bid to try and strike an agreement. Newcastle will reluctantly accept an offer worth £100million for Guimaraes, as his sale would ease their Financial Fair Play difficulties.

Guimaraes could shine against Man City

Guardiola and City will have the chance to see Guimaraes’ ability first-hand later on Saturday, when the two clubs face each other in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

When asked about the all-action star at a recent press conference, Guardiola replied: “He is an exceptional holding midfielder. He is aggressive, with the ball or without the ball.

“At set pieces, he’s aggressive and is a real, complete holding midfielder since being at Lyon and now at a club who want to grow up and up. I’m sure he’s part of the project for the next years. Definitely.”

READ MORE: Chelsea lock horns with Arsenal over £85m star who is currently in the form of his life