Man City are actively putting out the word a specific major transfer won’t happen this summer after citing what happened with Bruno Fernandes three years ago.

Man City have been linked with a pair of blockbuster transfers this summer that would break English records. Harry Kane and Jack Grealish are both believed to be on their radar, and each player would likely cost a nine-figure sum.

That would break the current English transfer record currently held by Man Utd. In 2016, the Red Devils splashed out £89m to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford.

Another potential transfer that had been touted in the media surrounded Portuguese sensation, Nuno Mendes.

The 19-year-old left back has already earned five caps for Portugal at senior level and holds a €70m release clause within his contract.

Current club Sporting Lisbon are thought to be seeking a more modest €50m (£43.2m) for his sale. Though even that figure is exceedingly large for a teenager.

Widespread reports citing Portuguese sources have put Man City in the frame to land Mendes. However, Pep Guardiola’s side have now quashed the speculation, and in doing so, Man Utd talisman Fernandes has been cited.

The Sun report that Man City are growing ‘increasingly frustrated’ at being linked with Mendes.

They believe Sporting are using Man City’s name in the media to drum up interest in their full-back.

As such, they are now ‘pro-actively briefing the media both in the UK and Portugal to insist they are not’ interested in the player.

The example of Fernandes is noted when detailing how this type of tactic has been used before. The article adds that Man City were ‘repeatedly linked’ with the playmaker three years ago before he moved to Man Utd with inference being they were never in the frame.

Man Utd to usurp Man City move?

Meanwhile, the agent of Napoli and Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski has been in touch with Manchester United over a potential transfer, according to a report.

Per Corrierre del Mezzogiorno (via Sport Witness), United have contacted Zielinski’s representative to assess the potential of a deal.

Liverpool have also been in touch. But if United stepped up interest, they could beat not only the Reds to his signature.

Reports have claimed that Manchester City remain keen on the Pole, who starred at Euro 2020.

