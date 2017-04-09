Man City join Arsenal in hunt for £40million striker – report

Alexandre Lacazette: Said to be a target for Man Utd

Manchester City have joined the chase for £40million rated Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to reports.

Lacazette is expected to be sold this summer by the Ligue 1 club, and City are keen to bring the France international to Manchester.

The forward has two years left on his contract and has declined to extend his deal.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who also claim that Arsenal have interest in the 25-year-old, who has 30 goals to his name this season.

The report also claims Atletico Madrid are ready to make a move if they don’t get their primary target, believed to be Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone wants Sanchez, potentially to fill a gap left by Antoine Griezmann, but if the Chilean decides to sign a new deal then a move for Lacazette is expected.

Guardiola is keen to add Lacazette’s pace and goal scoring ability to his squad as he continues to rebuild the Sky Blues’ squad with exciting young players.

However, Arsene Wenger has apparently given the green light for recruitment for next season to start, and he is keen on bringing in a new striker.