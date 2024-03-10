Man City join bidding for top Premier League winger as Pep lines up sublime summer double deal

Manchester City have reportedly joined the list of admirers for Wolves winger Pedro Neto as Pep Guardiola mulls over a potential double Premier League raid this summer.

The City boss is expected to be given funds again to refresh his squad at the end of the current campaign, as he did last summer when he brought in Josko Gvardiol, Matheis Nunes, Jeremy Doku and Meto Kovacic.

And now the Daily Telegraph reports that the Etihad outfit have joined the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle in the chase for the Portugal forward.

Indeed, City are eyeing a potential double move as their interest in West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta remains.

DON’T MISS: The Premier League’s greatest one-club wonders: Man Utd quartet, Liverpool defenders, Phil Foden?!

The Brazilian is being viewed as a replacement for Bernardo Silva, who remains a major target for French giants PSG this summer.

Neto is expected to cost in excess of £60million after making a huge impression at Molineux in his five years at the club.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has scored three goals and added 11 assists in 23 appearances for Gary O’Neil’s men this season to impress his suitors even more.

The one issue with City trying to strike a double deal would be profit and sustainability rules, meaning that would have to sell two or three players first in order to comply.

If it comes down to one or the other then it could be argued that Paqueta is more suited as Silva’s replacement than Neto, who likes to play further forward as an out-and-out wide player.

Paqueta remains a top City target

As for Paqueta himself, City flirted with trying to sign the Hammers star in the January window and it’s thought that he is open to the switch.

Selling the Brazilian would certanly not go well at the London Stadium where, at this stage, it’s unclear whether David Moyes will still be in charge beyond the summer.

As for Neto, Wolves will be hoping as many clubs are interested as possible in order to potentially drive up his price.

The forward could be about to face a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday.

City, meanwhile, are back in action on Sunday when they face a titanic showdown with Liverpool.

READ MORE: Erling Haaland: Fabrizio Romano analyses chances of Man City stay as Liverpool, Arsenal watch on