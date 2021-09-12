Man City join rivals Man Utd in race to sign £100m Premier League star

Manchester City look set to rival Manchester United for a £100million player in the summer of 2022, according to reports.

The reigning Premier League champions made one major signing during the recent window. England star Jack Grealish joined from Aston Villa for a British record £100m.

Pep Guardiola’s side also brought in Brazilian youngster Kayky for £9m. The 18-year-old is expected to join up with their academy rather than the first team.

Although the deadline has only just passed, rumours are already swirling ahead of next year’s transfer windows.

The Sun now provide a report detailing who Man City will pursue as their number one target.

They claim that club chiefs have lined up Declan Rice as Fernandinho’s long-term successor in midfield.

Fernandinho is reportedly unlikely to remain at the Etihad past this season, forcing City into action.

They are prepared to match Man Utd in a bidding war, should the Red Devils act on their interest in Rice first.

The defensive midfielder put in some great performances last season as West Ham qualified for the Europa League.

He continued that form with England as Gareth Southgate’s men reached the Euros final, only to lose to Italy on penalties.

His importance to West Ham means he will not come cheap. Either Man City or Man Utd will have to spend £100m to prize him away from the London Stadium.

Chelsea were heavily linked with his signature during the reign of Frank Lampard. However, their interest has cooled following the success under Thomas Tuchel.

Rice isn’t the only English star tipped to make a major move next year. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18, is a target for City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

BVB are desperate to keep hold of one of their most valuable assets, but a move to the Premier League looks likely in the near future.

England’s midfield is in good hands for the next ten years and top Premier League clubs are looking to capitalise.

Barca wonderkid offered to Man City

It’s unclear how much City would be willing to spend in 2022, but they have the chance to sign a Barcelona wonderkid as well, according to reports.

Spanish outlet Sport write that super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered Ansu Fati to the Manchester club.

The 18-year-old, recently given the number ten shirt at Camp Nou, is in the middle of a contract debacle.

His current deal expires in June 2022 and Barca chiefs are determined to extend it. They are hoping to enact a two-year extension clause.

But Mendes, along with other members of Fati’s entourage, believe this clause is invalid.

