Man City join race to sign world-class forward as owner gives instruction

Man City owner Sheikh Mansour has reportedly given club officials instructions to land a superstar forward ‘at any cost’.

The reigning Premier League champions have a history of going big on top talent. They spent £65million to sign Portuguese defender Ruben Dias from Benfica last summer.

He proved to be a huge hit, winning multiple individual accolades, and Man City chiefs decided to continue the trend in the recent transfer window.

They parted with £100m to bring in Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. The England international has since managed two goals and two assists in seven appearances.

The Transfer Window podcast claim that Mansour is already looking ahead to next year.

He has supposedly ordered a club ‘mandate’ to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, whatever the cost.

Mbappe has established himself as one of the top players in world football over the last few seasons.

He secured a £166m move to the Parc des Princes in 2017 and has gone on to manage 136 goals in 179 matches.

Adding Mbappe to Pep Guardiola’s team would give City a huge boost in their pursuit of that illusive Champions League trophy.

City, alongside Liverpool and Real Madrid, are monitoring the Frenchman’s situation closely.

He is refusing to pen a new contract with PSG as he aims to leave on a free next July.

However, even a free transfer would not come cheaply to City. His wages would be astronomical and so would the agent fees.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has repeatedly denied that Mbappe wishes to move on.

He said in August (via Marca): “No, he hasn’t said that he wants to leave PSG.

“He is training well, as he always does. Our president and sporting director have already explained the club’s stance on this situation.”

Man City close to tying down attacker

TEAMtalk understands City are close to agreeing a new contract for attacking midfielder Phil Foden.

The 21-year-old continues to make a huge mark on Guardiola’s side despite his tender age.

Club officials are keen to reward him for his exceptional development since he was promoted to the first team in 2017.

He has been offered £100,000-a-week more than he currently earns.

