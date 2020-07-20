Pep wants to sign Man Utd flop as part of £150m Man City transfer splurge

Man City boss Pep Guardiola plans to make a shock move for Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez this summer, according to reports.

Sanchez joined the Red Devils in a part-exchange deal from Arsenal back in January 2018. However, he has scored just five goals for the club in 45 appearances.

He was sent on loan to Inter Milan last summer. But he has been unable to establish himself fully under Antonio Conte, largely due to injuries.

Guardiola – who is a big fan of the Chile international – and City were keen on bringing Sanchez to the Etihad Stadium when he opted to join United.

However, Chilean newspaper La Cuarta (via Sport Witness) claims that City are interested again.

It had been expected that Inter Milan would strike some kind of deal this summer. But City’s interest has now appeared to through a spanner in the works.

La Cuarta adds that City are ready to ‘make contact’ with the Chilean’s representatives.

The report adds that City have a transfer budget of €166m (£151m) this summer. It also states that Sanchez would only set them back €19.2m (£17.5m), with their ‘new interest’ set to put pressure on Inter Milan.

CITY ON ALERT AS ATLETICO GIVE GREEN LIGHT TO €75M SALE

Sevilla are willing to listen to offers for in-demand defender Diego Carlos this summer, claim reports in Spain, amid links with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Carlos has had a positive season at the heart of the Sevilla defence. The Brazilian has played in 34 La Liga matches, settling in instantly during his first season in Spain.

He may not be staying there much longer, though, as his form has seen his value skyrocket. And that’s why Sevilla are prepared to let him go, according to Marca.

The Spanish side are not under pressure to raise funds, but know they have a big opportunity to make a major capital gain on a player that could increase their long-term financial stability.

Therefore, they are happy to sell Carlos – with Marca even saying they are “looking forward” to doing so. Read more…