Man City to rival Liverpool, Newcastle for England star after huge contract decision

Manchester City are ready to challenge Liverpool and Newcastle United for the signing of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi next summer, it has been claimed.

Guehi was linked with a big move to Liverpool during the recent summer transfer window, but it was instead Newcastle who came closest to landing him. The Magpies submitted four bids for the centre-back and got very close to meeting Palace’s £70million demands.

However, Newcastle did not manage to strike an agreement with their Premier League rivals and this saw Guehi remain at Selhurst Park.

But the saga is not over. According to the Daily Mail, Guehi has decided he will not be penning a new contract with Palace, despite Oliver Glasner’s side being desperate to forge a new deal.

As such, there is likely to be a major scrap for the defender’s services at the end of the season when he enters the final 12 months of his Palace terms.

The Eagles may end up regretting their decision not to sell Guehi when his stock was at an all-time high, as his contract situation means they will have to accept a lower bid next summer.

Liverpool are expected to battle Newcastle for Guehi at that stage as Arne Slot is a big fan of the England star. And the Reds should have money to play with after a summer in which they only spent an initial £11m on winger Federico Chiesa.

Although, the race for Guehi has just gotten much more interesting. The Mail add that Man City are ‘monitoring’ the player’s situation and are mobilising as they look to swoop in next summer.

Man City latest: Marc Guehi battle looms

Pep Guardiola, just like Slot, is an admirer of Guehi’s ability and believes the 24-year-old can emerge into an elite star by joining a top club.

Man City will therefore try to beat Liverpool and Newcastle to Guehi’s signature, it is claimed.

Although, his arrival at the Etihad would likely force City to sell one of their current crop of centre-backs. Nathan Ake may depart as Guardiola can also rely on the likes of Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji and John Stones.

It will be very interesting to see where Guehi ends up, should he reject all of Palace’s contract offers and get the choice between joining City, Liverpool or Newcastle.

Heading to City would pretty much guarantee that the former Chelsea man wins major honours, but he would have to rotate with Guardiola’s other defenders.

Guehi would pick up more game time at Liverpool or Newcastle, as he would become the long-term successor to either Virgil van Dijk or Fabian Schar.

Liverpool are certainly an exciting prospect right now as Slot is building on the excellent work Jurgen Klopp did at Anfield. Moving to Newcastle is also an exciting proposition as they want to get back in the top four and have a good chance of doing so as they will not compete in Europe this term.

