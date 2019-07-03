Man City launch bid to beat Spurs to £40m Kompany successor

Manchester City are considering a swoop for Bournemouth star Nathan Ake to replace Vincent Kompany, according to a report.

Pep Guardiola is in the market for new central defenders this summer, with Kompany having quit after 11 glorious seasons to take a player/coach role at his first club Anderlecht.

There are also long-term doubts over the futures of Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaqium Mangala, who could both leave this summer for the right price.

Leicester defender Harry Maguire has also been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium, however the Foxes are believed to be demanding a world-record fee of £85m for the England man.

Now, a report from L’Equipe (via The Sun) claims that City have identified Ake as the man they wish to replace the Belgian and are ‘likely’ to beat Spurs in the race for his signature.

The Dutch defender made only seven Premier League appearances in five years at Stamford Bridge before joining Bournemouth for £20million in 2017.

The 24-year-old, who arrived at Chelsea from Feyenoord aged 16 in 2011, made six first-team appearances in the 2012-13 campaign.

There were reports in March that Chelsea were considering activating their buy-back clause on Ake, but Guardiola has apparently ‘been a fan of Ake since last summer’ and ‘weighed up making a bid to sign him in January’, in a move would also boost the home-grown quota at the Etihad.

