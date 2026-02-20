Man City to launch big-money move for Newcastle ace who’s ‘time has come’ to upgrade

Manchester City aren’t being deterred by a Newcastle ace’s patchy injury record and are ‘expected to make a move’ at season’s end, according to a report.

If asked what is the weakest element of Man City’s starting eleven is right now, most would probably say the right-back position.

Matheus Nunes is a central midfielder by trade, but in recent times, has been converted into a right-back by Pep Guardiola.

The Portuguese has developed his game this season, though it’s fair to say the position is ripe for improvement.

City hold long-standing interest in Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, something TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has consistently reported on throughout 2025 and 2026.

And according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, the time for City to strike is finally nearing.

O’Rourke declared Man City are ‘expected to make a move to sign Tino Livramento in the summer transfer window.’

He added: ‘Livramento has been heavily linked to City over the last two windows, and the time may finally come for him to move to the Etihad Stadium ahead of next season.’

The 23-year-old is currently on the injured list for the third time this season. Nevertheless, the report stressed City’s belief in Livramento is so strong that they’re prepared to look beyond his chequered injury record of late.

Regarding cost, we were previously informed City would be prepared to pay around £65m for the England international.

A move on that scale would place Livramento in the top 10 for most expensive defender transfers of all time.

Adding more meat on the bones, O’Rourke told the Transfer Insider Podcast: “Yeah, look, we know that Manchester City are long-term admirers of Tino Livramento.

“I do fully expect City to bring in a new right-back in the summer. Matheus Nunes has done a good job there, but I think City are still looking to bring in a more natural right-back to fill the void of Kyle Walker.

“Livramento… top player who has been unfortunate with injuries, but when he has played, he has been outstanding for Newcastle, so no surprise that Manchester City are maybe looking to see if there’s any possibility that they could lure him away.

“I don’t think their interest will go away. They will continue to keep tabs on him, and if they get any indication that he could be lured away from St James’ Park, they’ll be right at the front of the queue to try and sign him.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.