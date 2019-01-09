Man City line up move for €80m star La Liga midfielder

Manchester City could respond to Brahim Diaz’s departure by signing Carlos Soler from Valencia, according to reports in Spain.



A number of clubs are said to be interested in the Spanish under-21 international, and with Diaz recently leaving City for Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola could be tempted to add another midfielder to his squad.

According to Diario AS, City are joined by Barcelona and PSG in their pursuit of Soler, who has become a key player at hometown club Valencia since debuting in 2016. Barcelona’s pursuit of PSG man Adrien Rabiot could prompt a merry-go-round, with Soler a potential candidate to fill the void at the Ligue 1 club once the France international departs. However, the Spaniard could still move to Camp Nou in addition to Rabiot instead.

Soler, 22, is believed to have a release clause of €80m, with his contract running until 2021. He has previously caught the attention of Manchester United, against whom he scored in a Champions League group stage clash in December.