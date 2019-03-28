Man City link could see Dan James join Leeds in elaborate ploy

Manchester City are the latest club to be linked with a move for Swansea winger Dan James and that could still be good news for Leeds.

The 21-year-old came very close to joining the promotion-chasing Elland Road club in January, but a £7million switch fell through late in the day.

However, James appears certain to be on the move this summer – and while Leeds are expected to bid for the payer again, it would appear that City could be ready to steal a march on Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

A report in the Daily Mirror claims that Pep Guardiola has been impressed with the Wales international, who has been likened to Gareth Bale, and is keen to add another homegrown talent to his first-team squad.

James currently has just over a year remaining on his Swansea contract and talks have stalled over a new deal due to changes in the hierarchy at the Liberty Stadium.

There are rumours, however, that Leeds could still benefit from James moving to The Etihad – with reports suggesting that City could sign the player and then loan him to Bielsa’s men for the season.

That would probably depend on whether Leeds are promoted this season though, with the West Yorkshire club currently third in the Championship table – a point behind second-placed Sheffield United and five off leaders Norwich.

