Man City lodge €50m bid to beat Man Utd to attacking sensation

Manchester City are set to make a bid for Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes, as they aim to beat rivals Manchester United to his signature, according to reports in Portugal.

Attacking midfielder Fernandes has been in stellar form for Sporting this season, with 16 goals and 12 assists in 30 league appearances. The Portguese international is expected to move on at the end of the season, with Europe’s top clubs circling and Sporting ready to make the most of his soaring market value.

The 24-year-old had been most heavily linked with Manchester United, with whom his agent has reportedly held talks, but A Bola claims that Man City are set to bid for Fernandes instead.

Per the Portguese source, Hugo Viana, sporting director for the Lisbon-based club, is flying to Manchester shortly to hold talks with his City counterpart Txiki Begiristain about the initial €50m offer that the English side have lodged – half the value of Fernandes’ €100m release clause. If Sporting do not accept that figure, then the Premier League leaders are prepared to increase their bid up to a maximum of €70m.

As well as the interest from the two Manchester clubs, the former Sampdoria man has been linked with a return to Serie A with Juventus or AC Milan, whilst Chelsea scouted Fernandes before the news of their transfer ban was revealed.

Fernandes recently hinted that he was ready to join a Premier League club, telling Sport TV+: “Last year after I rescinded my contract with Sporting, I had clubs [interested in me] mainly from England and from Spain.

“I honestly didn’t feel prepared to go to a tournament where the level of difficulty was perhaps higher, not because of the challenge but because of the number of continuous games played in England.

“It was my first season where I played many games and I took part in European competition. I needed that consistency of more than a year. Now I feel better prepared if one day I have to play in a competitive league like the English or in a team in Spain that is regularly playing in European competition, I’m ready for that level of demand.”