Man City look to La Liga for €65m Gundogan replacement

Manchester City are eyeing up a move for Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, according to reports.

Gundogan, whose contract expires in 2020, is stalling on signing a new deal, so could be sold by Pep Guardiola this season. The former Borussia Dortmund man was Guardiola’s first signing after taking over at City, but things haven’t all gone to plan, due to injuries and the form of other midfielders.

The German recently found himself at odds with his manager over a public disagreement on City’s performances in the Champions League, with Guardiola hitting back at Gundogan’s claims that the Sky Blues were too nervous in the competition.

Consequently, it looks like Gundogan might be leaving the club in the summer. According to El Chiringuito, Llorente has been lined up as his replacement.

Llorente has seriously struggled for gametime this season in Real’s crowded midfield, managing just four starts in La Liga. Recent reports claim that he is one of six names on Zinedine Zidane’s list of players who can leave the Bernabeu in the summer.

However, despite his lack of appearances, Llorente is still valued highly, with the report claiming City could pay up to €65m for him.

Aged 24, the central player has also previously played for Alaves and Spain’s Under-21 team. Llorente had been linked with Chelsea in January.