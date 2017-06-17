Man City “make contact” with Cristiano Ronaldo – report

Manchester City have reportedly contacted Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculation he is set to quit Real Madrid.

A report from Spanish publication Don Balon states that City have contacted Ronaldo, who of course has strong ties to city rivals Manchester United.

They claim that Pep Guardiola is “eager to sound out a move” for the Portuguese star, who is apparently ready to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Both PSG and United are said to be the two clubs leading the chase for the player, who is already said to have told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez he wants out this summer.

But reports on Saturday morning suggest Ronaldo wants a return to Old Trafford first and foremost, with it suggested that Sir Alex Ferguson, who still works as an ambassador for the club, the key to securing his return.

And even ex-Bernabeu chief Ramon Calderon admits Ron has United “in his heart”, while Ronaldo’s decision to leave Real Madrid is said to be final and Calderon believes there is little the club can do anything about it.

“I had the same situation with Manchester United when he decided to leave and I signed him,” he said.

“He says I want to leave and that’s it, as a president you can’t do anything other than let him go and get the best possible deal.”