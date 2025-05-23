A snubbed Newcastle star has risen to the very top of Manchester City’s shortlist of options in a key position after Pep Guardiola confirmed a current City star has no way back.

Man City’s rebuild began in January with the quadruple signing of Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico Gonzalez and Omar Marmoush.

That will prove to be just the tip of the iceberg, with numerous more and even higher profile signings due to arrive this summer.

Man City are in the market for both a box-to-box midfielder and a No 10, with the latter to serve as the direct replacement for Kevin De Bruyne who is leaving via free agency.

Another City stalwart due to depart is right-back Kyle Walker who has spent the last six months on loan at AC Milan.

Milan hold an option to buy Walker for just €5m / £4.2m. Even if they disregard it – which they’re expected to do – transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has insisted Walker has no future back in Manchester and will be offloaded.

When asked in a press conference if Walker will be involved with the City squad for this summer’s Club World Cup, Guardiola simply replied: “Nope”.

Romano previously revealed Newcastle’s Tino Livramento was among four names being considered by City to serve as Walker’s long-term heir at right-back.

A fresh update from Romano has revealed Livramento has now leapt ahead of the other unnamed trio into top spot on City’s wanted list.

The journalist stated on X: “Pep confirms today that Kyle Walker won’t be part of the future plans, he will leave this summer… and Tino Livramento remains the #1 target at right back, won’t be easy deal with Newcastle.”

Newcastle won’t budge easily on snubbed Livramento

The Magpies are on course to qualify for the Champions League and as Arsenal and Liverpool are finding out with regards to Alexander Isak, Newcastle are no pushovers in the market these days.

The expectation is Isak will NOT be sold despite the chance to secure a record-breaking sum well in excess of £100m.

Newcastle also have no intention of offloading any of their other high quality stars catching the eye, such as Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

Livramento – who has been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad – falls into the same category as those mentioned above.

A prior report from GiveMeSport insisted Newcastle are ‘adamant’ Livramento will not be leaving and the club are confident they’ll ‘succeed in keeping’ the 22-year-old through the summer and beyond.

