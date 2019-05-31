Man City make Sane stance clear by rejecting €80m bid from Bayern

Manchester City have reportedly turned down a bid worth €80million from Bayern Munich for winger Leroy Sane.

Sane is contracted to the domestic treble winners for the next two seasons but there has been speculation that Bayern Munich are intent on trying to lure the 23-year-old back to Germany.

The Bundesliga champions will attempt to plug the sizeable gaps that will be created when wide men Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery depart the club over the summer, and it has been reported that Sane fits the bill.

Sane scored 16 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions this season but has struggled to command a regular starting spot in the last few months.

Pep Guardiola has always maintained a desire to keep the former Schalke man, revealing after City’s 6-0 win over Watford that a new deal has been on the table for months.

“We offered to extend his contract. We want him to stay. What proof is more than for six, seven months we want to extend his contract? If we don’t want him, we don’t extend his contract,” he said.

“Some movements we have to do for next season, because people want to leave, players want to play. They accept not playing for a period but it’s normal that they want to play more. I can’t assure that to anyone so I understand completely.”

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed that the German giants are working on a deal to bring Sane to the Allianz, but The Guardian report that they have seen a first bid knocked back.

Their report states that City have rejected a bid worth £70.7m (€80m) for the winger and they are now considering whether to make an improved offer.

The report cites the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling as cover in wide areas, meaning if Bayern ‘make an offer they cannot refuse’ then they will be forced to accept.