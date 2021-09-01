Manchester City midfielder Rodri admits that he would have liked Harry Kane to complete a record transfer from Tottenham this summer.

City tried to get a deal for the England international over the line in recent months, but he stayed put. That is because Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly demanded £160million for his star man. Kane has since rekindled ties with his team-mates and spoke of his true feelings during the transfer saga.

As well as what would have been a British record transfer fee, City earlier spent £100million on Jack Grealish.

Kane’s fellow England international has enjoyed an exciting start to his City career, notching a goal and an assist in his first three Premier League games.

While Rodri admitted that Kane would have added another layer of proven firepower, he insisted that Ferran Torres is one player who can replicate the striker’s impact.

“A player of Kane’s stature helps a lot, but we have a team that has been able to win the Premiership, which is almost like an internal Champions League, and you don’t have to change much,” the Spaniard told El Pais.

“The most valuable thing is the goal because there are very few players who can score more than 20 goals, but that doesn’t guarantee anything either.

“We have other players like Ferran, for example, to play there. As a midfielder, I like to see him there because he creates a lot of space for you, and he doesn’t just come in to face you.

“In addition, a finishing touch and a goalscoring ability.”

Like Grealish, Torres has enjoyed a fine start to the campaign. He scored two goals and assisted another in last weekend’s 5-0 win over Arsenal.

Kane says Tottenham conscience clear

“No, I don’t think so,” Kane replied when asked by talkSPORT if he was concerned his reputation could be tarnished by this summer’s transfer saga.

“Anyone involved in the football industry knows the ins and outs and I was calm with the situation. It was between me and the club. When you know the truth and you know what it going on, your conscience is clear.

“I have had ups and downs and I know a lot of people who know I am a professional athlete and dedicate my life to this game. My focus moving forward is to win silverware at Tottenham and this year is no different.

“We have started brilliantly in the Premier League with three wins and we have a new manager. This is my focus. We want to win as many games as possible and get that trophy I have wanted all my career.”