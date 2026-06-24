Man Utd and Man City are battling to sign the Blackburn youngster

Blackburn Rovers are facing a huge battle to retain teenage sensation Ty Livesey after his remarkable rise attracted interest from virtually every major club in England, with Manchester City and Manchester United among those in the race, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The attacking midfielder, who is still only 15 years old, enjoyed a stunning campaign last season, registering more than 100 goal contributions across Blackburn’s academy setup and firmly establishing himself as one of the country’s most exciting young prospects.

Livesey’s progress has been so rapid that he made his debut for Blackburn’s Under-18 side at just 14 years of age, underlining the enormous faith the club have in his potential.

However, there are growing concerns that the Salford-born talent may not be at Ewood Park long enough to make his senior debut.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that a host of Premier League clubs have already made approaches as they look to position themselves at the front of the queue for one of the brightest talents in his age group.

We can reveal that Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool are currently viewed as the leading contenders in the race for Livesey’s signature.

All three clubs have tracked his development closely and believe he possesses the technical ability, creativity and attacking output to develop into a top-level player.

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Battle erupts for Blackburn sensation

Man City and Man Utd’s interest is particularly significant given the youngster’s roots in Greater Manchester. The clubs under new managers Enzo Maresca and Michael Carrick remain determined to invest in youth and view Livesey as a standout option.

Liverpool have also stepped up their monitoring of Livesey after his extraordinary campaign.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also pushing hard.

The London clubs have invested heavily in youth recruitment in recent years and view Livesey as exactly the type of elite young talent they want to bring into their development pathways.

Arsenal are another club taking a close look at the situation.

The Gunners’ recruitment department has been made aware of Livesey’s progress and continue to monitor developments, while Brighton and Newcastle United have also registered strong interest.

Brighton, in particular, have built a reputation for identifying and developing emerging talent, while Newcastle’s recruitment staff believe Livesey could become one of the standout attacking midfielders of his generation.

Blackburn face fight to keep rising star

Blackburn, for their part, remain determined to keep hold of the youngster and continue his development within their academy structure.

The club have worked with Livesey for a number of years and view him as one of the finest talents to emerge from their youth ranks in recent memory.

Yet they are fully aware of the challenge they face. With virtually every elite academy in the country now tracking the teenager, Blackburn know the battle to retain him is only likely to intensify over the coming months.

For now, Livesey remains focused on his football and continuing his development, but TEAMtalk understands interest in the youngster is reaching unprecedented levels.

And after a season that delivered more than 100 goal contributions, it is easy to understand why some of the biggest clubs in English football are lining up for his signature.

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