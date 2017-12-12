Man City man’s Zlatan quip said to have started Man Utd tunnel brawl

Manchester United and Manchester City are said to have become embroiled in their after-match tunnel fracas after one of the visitors’ backroom team targeted Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to Marca, the Sweden striker was told by members of City’s backroom staff: “Ibra, you talk a lot but you move a little.”

It is not known if Ibrahimovic was involved in the ruckus that followed.

Further allegations in the Daily Telegraph claim Romelu Lukaku acted acting ‘like a second-row rugby player’, while it is not known whether he was the player involved in the incident which is said to have drawn blood from the face of City coach Mikel Arteta.

However, what has since become apparent is that City then went into the dressing room to celebrate their win rather vociferously. City’s celebrations, which is said to have involved chanting, screaming and selfies, then reportedly prompted Jose Mourinho to enter their dressing room to tell them in no uncertain terms to ‘tone it down’. However, it’s then alleged the United manager was showered in milk and water.

The Football Association has given both clubs until Wednesday to reply to a request for observations following the reports.

United host Bournemouth while City head to Swansea on Wednesday night, but Tuesday’s press conferences to preview both games will doubtless be dominated by questions about the Old Trafford incident, which was not seen by referee Michael Oliver so not included in his report.

The incidents occurred after a fiery end to the much-anticipated derby clash.

An already feverish atmosphere threatened to boil over on the pitch in the closing minutes when United midfielder Ander Herrera was booked for diving in the box after a tackle by City defender Nicolas Otamendi.

“It is a huge penalty in a crucial moment of the game,” said Mourinho.

Most neutral pundits, however, agreed with Oliver’s decision.

City won with goals from David Silva and Otamendi, with Marcus Rashford replying for United. The victory was City’s 14th in succession in the Premier League and extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points.

Mourinho conceded afterwards that City’s advantage in the title race was now at a “significant distance”.

Asked if it could be clawed back, he said: “I don’t know. We are going to work and fight for it. That is the only thing I say.”

Having no time for Mourinho’s moans, City manager Pep Guardiola said: “We won because we were better, in all departments.”

Neither club has commented on what happened after the match yet.