Man City explode into Marc Guehi chase as Liverpool face six massive transfer rivals

There has been a dramatic twist in the race to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, with Manchester City and a host of European giants now on the hunt for the defender, according to a report.

Guehi has set up a move away from Palace by refusing to extend his contract. His current deal expires in June 2026, which now gives Palace just the January transfer window to sell for a fee.

Guehi was on the verge of joining Liverpool on deadline day. Liverpool agreed a £35million deal with Palace for the centre-back and he was given permission to undergo a medical.

Guehi had agreed a five-year contract with Arne Slot’s side and was eager to become their latest defensive addition.

However, Palace pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute. Oliver Glasner had warned the Palace hierarchy that he would consider walking away from the club if they sold his captain.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish did not want to sell Guehi without a suitable replacement and decided to run the risk of losing him for an even lower sum – or potentially nothing – in 2026.

Liverpool are expected to return for the centre-back next summer. But they are facing intense competition to get the move over the line.

As per the Mirror, Premier League rivals Man City have burst into the frame for Guehi.

Man City are ‘ready to rival’ Liverpool for Guehi’s capture, encouraged by the fact his deadline-day switch to Anfield fell through.

Pep Guardiola’s side were ‘never contenders’ over the summer but that looks set to change, as they now hold ‘serious interest’ in snaring him.

Although, it will not be a straightforward battle between Liverpool and City. The report adds that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter Milan are all pursuing Guehi, too.

His future status as a free agent makes him one of the most coveted players in world football.

DON’T MISS 👉 Man City to raid Barcelona for breathtaking star as Pep prepares to let legend leave – report

Liverpool confident they’ll sign Marc Guehi despite Man City threat

Liverpool feel they have a ‘big advantage’ as Guehi is looking to stay in the Premier League, while the two parties have already agreed personal terms.

But a big charm offensive from either Madrid or Barca could convince the England star to change his mind. City will be a tough club to turn down, too.

Liverpool remain relaxed about the situation, despite plenty of clubs joining the race for Guehi. Indeed, Anfield sources recently described Madrid’s interest as simply ‘noise’.

Reports in the Catalan press claim Barca boss Hansi Flick has made Guehi a ‘priority signing’. Barca will struggle to match Liverpool’s salary offer, however.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are ready to bring forward their move to January if the likes of Barca, Madrid and City open talks of their own.

Chelsea have been tipped to reunite with the 25-cap international, though TEAMtalk understands the Blues are not planning any such move at this stage.

City hit roadblock; Wirtz claim

Meanwhile, City will struggle to sign a Newcastle United star even if they put colossal money on the table, it has been claimed.

Elsewhere, fans and pundits are debating how Liverpool can get the best out of new superstar Florian Wirtz.

A shock position change has been suggested.

City quiz: Higher or lower?