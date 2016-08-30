Man City midfielder Nasri set to deadline day move to Sevilla

Michael Graham
Samir Nasri: Likely to leave Man City for Spain

Samir Nasri: Leaves Man City for La Liga giants Sevilla

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri will join Sevilla on loan before the transfer deadline shuts, according to reports.

The Frenchman appeared to have no future at the Etihad over the summer after returning to the club overweight, but earned praise from boss Pep Guardiola following City’s 3-1 win over West Ham.

However, it seems that has not been enough to earn him a reprieve, with Spanish journalist Guillem Balague claiming he will complete a deadline day loan switch to the La Liga side.

The report claims that Man City will retain a large chunk of his wages and there is no automatic option to buy.

