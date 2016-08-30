Man City midfielder Nasri set to deadline day move to Sevilla

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri will join Sevilla on loan before the transfer deadline shuts, according to reports.

The Frenchman appeared to have no future at the Etihad over the summer after returning to the club overweight, but earned praise from boss Pep Guardiola following City’s 3-1 win over West Ham.

However, it seems that has not been enough to earn him a reprieve, with Spanish journalist Guillem Balague claiming he will complete a deadline day loan switch to the La Liga side.

Nasri on loan to Sevilla with no option to buy him. Sp club will pay 65% of his wages (€5m net). He’s in Sevilla and his medical tomorrow — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 30, 2016

The report claims that Man City will retain a large chunk of his wages and there is no automatic option to buy.