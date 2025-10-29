Manchester City have identified Morten Hjulmand as a potential successor for Rodri and could try to sign the Sporting CP star before rivals Manchester United, as per a report.

Portuguese newspaper Record claim Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur are ‘leading the charge’ to prise Hjulmand away from Sporting in January. The three Premier League giants are described as the main ‘sharks’ who have the finances to meet his €80million (£70m / $93m) release clause.

Sporting reportedly believe they have a gentleman’s agreement in place with Hjulmand which means he will not push for a January exit. But they will be powerless to stop him leaving if that £70m clause is triggered.

Morten Hjulmand: Sporting’s leader

Joined Sporting from Lecce in a €19.5m deal in August 2023

Named club captain at the start of last season

Has made 110 appearances for the side in all competitions

Helped Sporting win two Primeira Liga titles and one Portuguese Cup

Sporting are already drawing up plans to tie Hjulmand down to a new contract with an improved salary and larger exit clause. But that will depend entirely on whether Man City, United or Spurs land him first.

Hjulmand is supposedly keen to test himself out in the Premier League, while he could have his €38.5k (£33.9k / $44.8k) Sporting wage more than tripled by moving to England.

City view the Denmark international as a superb defensive midfielder who could help them move on from Rodri amid concerns over the Ballon d’Or winner’s fitness.

Danish star could replace Rodri

Rodri has had pain in his knee and a hamstring injury since returning from ACL surgery earlier this year.

Rodri missed almost the entirety of last season with the issue, and there are serious concerns over whether he will get back to his best.

TBR claimed on Tuesday that City are pushing to give Rodri a new contract, though we are worried they might be making a costly mistake.

By snaring Hjulmand, City would be covering themselves in case this is the start of Rodri’s decline.

Record is one of Portugal’s biggest and most reliable sports news outlets, and their update comes after we confirmed in August that United are indeed interested in Hjulmand.

United have shortlisted the 26-year-old as a target in case they miss out on other options such as Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on October 29 that United boss Ruben Amorim has said yes to Hjulmand’s prospective signing.

Amorim rates Hjulmand incredibly highly after their successful time together with Sporting, and is keen on a reunion at Old Trafford.

Who are City’s other midfield targets?

Hjulmand is the latest No 6 to appear on City’s radar as they prepare for life without Rodri.

Carlos Baleba – In August, ESPN claimed City and United could compete for Brighton’s £100m-rated star.

Aleksandar Pavlovic – Fichajes claimed earlier this month that Pep Guardiola sees the Bayern Munich player as Rodri’s ‘ideal’ heir.

Elliot Anderson – As per the Daily Star, City and Chelsea could enter into a £75m battle for the Nottingham Forest ace.

Kobbie Mainoo – The Englishman wants to leave United in search of game time and TEAMtalk understands City are among his suitors.