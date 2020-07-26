Man City ready to gazump Arsenal in bid to sign Real Madrid playmaker

Arsenal’s hopes of keeping Dani Ceballos beyond his current spell may have been dealt a blow by Manchester City.

The Daily Express reports that Pep Guardiola’s men are showing an interest in signing the Spain international.

After a slow start at The Emirates, Ceballos has proved to be an inspired loan signing for Mikel Arteta’s men.

He has enjoyed a significant upturn in form since Arteta took over from Unai Emery. He has also been one of the club’s most impressive performers since the season started again.

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal are hoping to keep Ceballos for another loan spell in north London.

And Zinedine Zidane appeared to boost those hopes when he declared the player has no future at Real.

However, the Express claims that Guardiola is potentially looking to put a spanner in Arsenal’s Ceballos hopes.

The reports states that City are monitoring the 23-year-old and could make a move if the Gunners dither over a deal.

The one advantage they may have over Arsenal is that City could tempt Real into a permanent cash deal.

The Emirates hierarchy are in favour of another loan deal for the player. But that could cost them if City offer funds that Real could then use to find a replacement.

