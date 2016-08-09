Man City move not to blame for Brazil shocker, says Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus insists his poor form for Brazil in the Olympics can not and should not be put down to his move to Manchester City.

The 19-year-old was part of the host nation’s side as they opened their Olympic campaign with successive goalless draws against South Africa and Iraq, performances which have left the home crowd jeering their heroes.

However, while Jesus accepts the criticism of the team, he is adamant that his move to the Premier League title favourites cannot be blamed for his lack of contribution.

“No, the move to Manchester City has nothing to do with it,” he told reporters.

“When I was in Palmeiras I was asked that question, too. I’m not scoring goals because I am not scoring goals. Some days we don’t play to our best.

“We are creating chances, I even had two chances. There were three others who had some, we are making them, just missing them. That is important, of course, but we are playing well.”

Brazil must now beat Denmark in their final group game to guarantee safe passage into the next round of the competition, and Jesus says they can handle the expectancy.

“The pressure has been there ever since I joined the group to compete in the Olympics,” he added.

“But yes, the need to win enhances everything. We talked in changing rooms and everyone is frustrated, as unfortunately the victory did not arrive today. We are aware of the pressure and now we are going in search of victory and qualification.

“Now is a time to rest and then get up and go again, off to Salvador with everyone’s support.

“We always try to win, but to win the game we have to score. It is not the time to get desperate. We are still in a position to depend only on ourselves, we need to get our heads in the right place and, on Wednesday, return.”

“We need to apologise to the fans, to the people of Brasilia. We didn’t play our best football. We feel like we left our fans frustrated.