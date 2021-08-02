Manchester City are hoping Jack Grealish tells Aston Villa that he wants to leave in order to get the £100million transfer done, a report claims.

The 25-year-old will report back to Villa’s pre-season training camp on Monday after his post-Euro 2020 holiday. However, the England star has not had a quiet time off. Instead, links with a huge move to City have ramped up. Pep Guardiola’s club have reportedly tabled a £100million offer for him.

Meanwhile, Villa have reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Leon Bailey. He could yet go some way to being Grealish’s replacement.

Still, Grealish’s exit from his boyhood club is not a foregone conclusion.

The Daily Star reports that City need the attacker to tell his beloved club that he wants to leave this summer.

He could yet stay at Villa, who have offered him a second contract extension in two years. This time, though, the newspaper claims they are ready to ‘smash their pay ceiling’ to keep him, with a £200,000 per week deal.

City chiefs have reportedly been told that Grealish wants to move to the Etihad Stadium. However, the uncertainty over whether he will pull through remains.

Grealish will talk with Villa boss Dean Smith and owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris on Monday.

The wide forward struggled to make his mark early on at Euro 2020. However, he grabbed assists in a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic and in the last-16 win over Germany.

Before that, he endured a disrupted Premier League campaign.

While he starred in the first half of the season, injury kept him out for the majority of the rest of the term.

Man City star could seek transfer

With Grealish potentially coming into City for a nine-figure fee, one current player could leave the club.

Reports claim that Portugal international Bernardo Silva could be that man.

The winger has been with City since 2017, but will now reportedly explore an exit if Grealish arrives.