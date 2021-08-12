Manchester City are preparing a fresh bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane after Spurs rejected their £100million offer, a report claims.

The topic of the 28-year-old’s future has ramped up significantly following Euro 2020. The England captain has still not returned to training alongside his colleagues. Kane said last week it “hurt” to see reports claiming he has done so to force an exit. Indeed, he supposedly extended his holiday and subsequent quarantine back in England.

Instead, Kane said he would return “as planned”. But the silence from Spurs on the situation has led one pundit to claim that the player is lying.

Overarching the saga is transfer interest from Premier League champions City and Kane’s desire for silverware.

They had a £100million bid turned down earlier this summer. However, The Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano now claims that City are willing to pay £127million.

The champions are preparing that bid, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy still stands in their way.

The newspaper reports that Levy could sell for £150million, but City’s new offer would still fall short.

In any case, the club chief would rather not let go of his star man. As well as his importance to the team, he has three years left on his contract.

Kane, though, feels he has a gentleman’s agreement with the chairman allowing him to leave this summer. Romano adds that he feels ‘desperate to leave’.

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp recently spoke out on the situation, claiming Levy is a “cold, calculated man when it comes to business”.

As for City’s stance, they are ‘not giving up’, Romano adds. They will wait and see how the situation unfolds between Kane and Levy.

Kane waiting for Tottenham return

The striker has been in isolation after travelling to Florida via the Bahamas, locations both on England’s amber list.

He returned to London last weekend and took a Covid-19 test to release on Thursday.

However, the result has not come through in time for him to work with his team-mates.

As such, he could reunite with his colleagues on Friday if he comes back negative.

Further reports have claimed that Kane could yet sign a new deal.

He would like to stay in the Premier League as the 166-goal Premier League striker chases down Alan Shearer’s record of 260.