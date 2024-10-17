Ruben Amorim has attempted to end speculation that he will become the next Manchester City manager, which comes after Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes heaped praise on his Portuguese compatriot.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Man City are ‘strongly considering’ a move for Amorim in case Pep Guardiola leaves, having been very impressed by the 39-year-old’s fantastic work at Sporting CP. Guardiola’s contract at the Etihad runs until the end of the season and he is yet to decide whether he will pen an extension or leave for a different challenge.

City have received a boost as they look to tie Guardiola down, with the FA having made Thomas Tuchel the next England boss instead.

Nevertheless, ahead of Sporting’s Portuguese Cup game against Portimonense on Friday, Amorim was asked whether he will follow sporting director Hugo Viana to City.

He replied (via Cabine Desportiva): “They are different paths. We just have a professional relationship, which will not last forever.”

Amorim added: “Hugo Viana wants to win more than everyone at Man City.”

The coach went on to discuss what will happen when Sporting host City in the Champions League on November 5.

“Nothing about Sporting has changed. Nothing. Everything remains the same until the end of the season,” Amorim said.

“Obviously, Viana, during City’s week, won’t be available to enter the dressing room. I’m going to leave him out, to avoid conflicts. Otherwise, everything will stay the same until the end of the season.”

DON’T MISS: Man City reveal Haaland transfer stance amid Real Madrid and Barcelona links

Ruben Amorim has won over Bruno Fernandes

Interestingly, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man Utd have put Amorim on their shortlist of possible replacements for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag.

Such a move would please club captain Fernandes, who sung Amorim’s praises last week and seemed to suggest that the Red Devils may begin talks for him.

“Since Mr Amorim arrived at Sporting, it has been one of the teams to play the best football. They have been consistent, the signings have been right and they are in a very good moment. It’s a very well prepared team,” the midfielder said.

“In relation to Amorim, he shows that he is prepared at this moment. Coaching Sporting and winning championships is not easy, Sporting went 20 years without winning championships and Amorim arrived and has already won two, this shows that the work has been done well.

“If he could manage to do the same in England, Spain or anywhere else, you will never know until you get there, but I’m sure his qualities are there for everyone to see.”

City and Man Utd are far from the first Premier League clubs to be linked with Amorim. Liverpool held discussions with him before ultimately deciding to go for Arne Slot, while Amorim also travelled to London to speak with West Ham United chiefs previously.

Amorim latter admitted that his decision to speak with West Ham was a mistake, and he was forced to apologise to Sporting.

READ MORE: Ranking every player Erik ten Hag has signed for Man Utd from worst to best

City in midfielder battle, United eye double deal

Meanwhile, City are reportedly ready to challenge Liverpool, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for the signing of Nicolo Barella.

Inter Milan may have to sell some of their top players next year to balance the books and this has put clubs such as City and Liverpool on alert.

In response to the growing interest, Inter have set the classy midfielder’s price tag at €90million (£75m / $97.4m).

It has previously been claimed that Guardiola is ‘in love’ with Barella’s style of play, so City moving for him could depend on the manager’s future.

Elsewhere, City’s rivals United are reportedly keen to bring in two more midfielders, despite the recent capture of Manuel Ugarte.

Reports in Spain claim United are ‘clear favourites’ to finally land long-term target Frenkie de Jong, should he push to leave Barcelona.

United are also interested in a more left-field option to help them move on from the declining Casemiro, with Colombian star Richard Rios in their sights.

Rios, who currently represents Palmeiras in Brazil, has picked up interest from Fiorentina, too.

Ruben Amorim achievements

By Samuel Bannister