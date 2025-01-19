Michael Dawson has told Manchester City that former academy man Romeo Lavia is a “perfect fit” for the club, but questioned whether he’d have played for them if he’d stayed.

Lavia made two senior appearances for City and one of those was from the bench. After three years with the club, joining their academy, he left for Southampton, where he impressed enough to move to Chelsea.

After a tough first season with the Blues due to injuries, he’s one of the first names on the teamsheet, having started eight of his 10 Premier League appearances this term, though he’s again been hampered by injuries.

And with City losing Rodri for the season, Dawson feels that Lavia would have been a perfect asset for City given the way he plays, though he might not have been in the position to do so had he remained at the Etihad.

“You look at the players who have left Manchester City… I’m a huge Cole Palmer fan,” Dawson told Sky Sports.

“I was before he even went to Chelsea, his game time was limited. You look at Lavia there, Liam Delap, would these players have really got an opportunity at Manchester City to go and fulfil their potential? I’m not too sure.

“It’s easy in hindsight to see what they’ve gone and done. Lavia’s one who would have been perfect for Manchester City and the way they play with Rodri being out.

“But when we see him he is a perfect fit for Manchester City, but they have seen these players in the building, and obviously thought they’re a long way away from our first-team so they bring someone else in.”

Guardiola hails Delap

Another player who recently left City, Delap, who is now at Ipswich after being sold by City in the summer, is thriving, with eight goals and two assists in the top flight this season.

He recently played against City for his new side, and Guardiola had praise for him.

“Liam Delap is a fantastic striker. Fantastic,” he said.

And though City beat them 6-0, Guardiola feels Ipswich are worthy of praise, stating: “Ipswich beat Chelsea at Portman Road, they won at Spurs away… They’re a good team.”

Man City round-up: McAtee sale approved

Amid interest from a few clubs in James McAtee, City have reportedly decided they’ll let him go if they receive a £25million bid, with the player himself preparing for an overseas move in order to become a regular.

They are also seemingly still in potential danger of losing Erling Haaland despite him penning a mammoth contract of almost a decade, with it suggested his entourage are working on a formula – essentially a gentleman’s agreement – in which he’d be able to exit at an ‘attractive price’.

Meanwhile, Omar Marmoush’s medical is due to take place very soon, after the spectacular forward bid farewell to Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend ahead of his move to City.

And the Citizens are also said to be exploring a deal for Douglas Luiz from Juventus, who was on the books at City before heading to Aston Villa, where he became a star.

