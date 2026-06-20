Manchester City have been left annoyed and frustrated by Chelsea’s handling of Enzo Maresca’s departure, with the Cityzens still unable to officially announce the Italian as Pep Guardiola’s successor, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Guardiola confirmed in May that he would be stepping down from his role at the Etihad, and Man City quickly moved to identify Maresca as their preferred replacement.

Indeed, we understand the former Chelsea boss has already been heavily involved behind the scenes, working alongside sporting director Hugo Viana on transfer plans and squad restructuring ahead of the new season.

However, despite all parties accepting that Maresca will take charge at City, an official announcement has been delayed by a dispute over compensation.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that City had expected the process to be far more straightforward.

Following a public falling out with Chelsea over the turn of the year, Maresca agreed to leave Stamford Bridge in January, and those close to the Italian believed there was an understanding that the Blues would not aggressively pursue a substantial compensation package should he move elsewhere.

Chelsea’s view has been very different.

The West London club insist no such agreement existed and have maintained throughout negotiations that they would not allow a manager contracted to the club to simply walk away without appropriate compensation being paid.

Maresca’s deal at Stamford Bridge contained options that could have extended his stay until 2030, and Chelsea’s hierarchy have remained firm in their position from the outset.

That stance has caused significant irritation at the Etihad.

We understand City were initially under the impression that Maresca was effectively free to move, and while they were permitted to discuss personal terms with the Italian, the issue of compensation remained unresolved.

Negotiations have continued in recent weeks and sources indicate progress is finally being made.

However, City are not securing any sort of cut-price arrangement.

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Chelsea demand significant compensation package

We have been told that Chelsea have stood their ground throughout the process and have demanded a package they believe accurately reflects Maresca’s contractual situation.

Sources describe figures inside City as “annoyed and frustrated” by how the situation has unfolded, particularly given that Maresca has long been identified as the club’s preferred candidate.

In fact, we understand Viana made Maresca his number one managerial target as far back as January.

The Portuguese sporting chief has been instrumental in driving the appointment and remains fully committed to completing the deal despite the complications.

There has never been any serious consideration of walking away. City remain convinced that Maresca is the right man to lead the club into the post-Guardiola era.

As a result, neither side expects the move to collapse.

Sources have reiterated to us that Maresca will become City’s next manager and that an official announcement is expected before the end of the month, once the final details of the compensation package are completed.

For now, though, City are being forced to wait.

And while there is growing confidence that a resolution is finally within reach, frustration remains at the Etihad that an appointment they believed would be straightforward has become one of the most protracted managerial negotiations of the summer.