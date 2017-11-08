Man City odds slashed as Messi comments fuel transfer talk

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has thrown his future at the club into further doubt with his most recent comments.

Uncertainty over the Argentine’s future at the Nou Camp is growing, with speculation that he could leave the club next summer.

While the Barca hierarchy continue to insist that Messi will not leave the club, he is yet to sign a new deal with the Catalan giants.

Manchester City are reportedly admirers of the 30-year-old, with Pep Guardiola having worked with Messi and helped him become the club’s top scorer.

Odds have been slashed on the forward moving to the Etihad Stadium, with PaddyPower dropping their price from 25/1 to 16/1.

Now, Messi has fuelled the speculation himself by hinting his long-term future might not be at Barca.