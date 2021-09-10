Man City offered €150m starlet Man Utd love amid urgent Barcelona confusion

Manchester City have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Man Utd-linked Ansu Fati, who is in limbo with his contract at Barcelona.

The 18-year-old has been handed the massive responsibility of wearing the number 10 shirt for the Catalan club this season. It holds so much weight, with Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho and, of course, Lionel Messi wearing it previously, to name just a few world-class stars. But he could only have it for one year.

His contract with Barca expires at the end of the season. They think they hold an option to extend this by two years.

But Fati’s representatives, including super-agent Jorge Mendes, are in disagreement with this stance. They believe the clause is invalid, as per AS.

Mendes is therefore pressuring them to agree a new deal whilst also exploring alternative options for his client’s future.

According to Sport, he has gone to City to offer the winger to them, just as he did with Cristiano Ronaldo a few weeks ago.

There was a feeling that City had been used during that transfer saga to prompt Manchester United to strike into action, which could be happening again with Barca this time.

United themselves have been long-term admirers of Fati. Reports last summer indicated they had tried and failed to sign him for a €150m fee.

And it appeared they were considering going again for the promising youngster this summer, though Barcelona president Joan Laporta denied an offer had been received.

“We never put him up for sale,” Laporta told Spanish outlet Cadena SER (via the Manchester Evening News).

“Another thing is that it appeared in a newspaper that an English club was going to make an offer.

“This offer never came. Ansu was brave because he accepted the ’10’. But he only accepted it if the captains gave him the green light.”

Fati’s return to action imminent

Fati has been sidelined with a knee injury since November 2020 that he is expected to return from very soon.

Prior to that he was extremely impressive in LaLiga and the Champions League, hence the gigantic price tag on his head.

He started last season with four goals and an assist in seven league games. On the European stage he scored once and assisted three times.

Barca have already lost so much due to their financial troubles. It remains to be seen whether they’ll have to part ways with their star boy too.

