Manchester City have made “an official proposal” to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, claims a reputable source.

Transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has forged a reliable reputation and he has claimed City have made their move. The Italian, who recently broke Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Real Madrid has made his latest claim on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Romano reports that City have proposed a guaranteed £100m fee with the “availability to include players in the deal”. He goes on to state that Daniel Levy has “no intention” of accepting the deal.

Publicly Levy maintains he want to keep the England marksman. Privately it’s understood a price tag of £150m is what Levy is looking for.

The latest development comes just a few days after the Daily Star reported City were priming a £100m bid for after Euro 2020.

“Manchester City will make a take-it-or-leave-it £100million offer to Tottenham for Harry Kane,” stated the paper on Saturday.

And while City’s move has not been described as a bid, it appears they are testing the water in the wake of an awful showing from Kane at the Euros.

Captain Kane has put in two woeful showings against Croatia and Scotland. In Friday’s 0-0 draw he was substituted by Gareth Southgate with Marcus Rashford given a chance down the middle on 74 minutes.

Three Lions boss Southgate insisted that he wanted more “energy” in his team by bringing Rashford on. Nevertheless, the Spurs man faced further criticism from Roy Keane after Friday’s draw.

City meanwhile are understood to be unwilling to go any higher for someone who is 27, per the Star report. Kane’s increasing amount of ankle injuries in recent years are also believed to be another factor why City will not budge on £100m.

Pep Guardiola does not want to get involved in a summer saga. Kane for his part is said to be fully focused on England’s Euro 2020 bid and will not consider his future until after the tournament. His agent though will be analysing the proposal.

Levy to play hardball

The media were briefed last month that Kane had asked Levy to leave Spurs after more than 10 years with the club. He later spoke to Gary Neville, in an episode of The Overlap Podcast, and admitted his career was at a crossroads, Kane said: “I think so. I think it’s definitely a conversation to be had with the club.

“Yeah, I want to be playing in the biggest games, the biggest moments…

“I hope that we can have that conversation.

“I’m sure that [Daniel Levy] will want to set out the plan of where he sees it. But ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career this moment in time.”

Levy meanwhile, has made it clear that Tottenham will never buckle to the will of a player if it puts the club in a worse position.

“His frustrations of us not winning is shared by me, all the fans and players,” he told the club’s official website earlier this month.

“There is a market out there. What we want and what somebody else wants is not always possible to achieve. We will do whatever is right for the club.”



